AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2013

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. AZO, the nation's leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its second quarter ended February 9, 2013, before market open on Tuesday, February 26, 2013. Additionally, the Company will host a one hour conference call on Tuesday, February 26, 2013, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter.

This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozoneinc.com. Investors may also listen to the call via the phone by dialing (210) 839-8923. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through March 5, 2013, at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

About AutoZone:

As of November 17, 2012, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 4,704 AutoZone stores in 49 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and 325 stores in Mexico.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, non-automotive products and subscriptions to the ALLDATAdiy product through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

