12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares increased by 331.5% to $10.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock moved upwards by 35.26% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock moved upwards by 27.82% to $41.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares rose 21.53% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock increased by 20.45% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares moved upwards by 18.54% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 22.8% to $19.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $782.0 million.
- C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares decreased by 10.98% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $395.2 million.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock decreased by 9.69% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock fell 8.95% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares fell 7.17% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock decreased by 6.84% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
