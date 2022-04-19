 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 9:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares increased by 331.5% to $10.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million.
  • Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock moved upwards by 35.26% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock moved upwards by 27.82% to $41.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares rose 21.53% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock increased by 20.45% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares moved upwards by 18.54% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Losers

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 22.8% to $19.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $782.0 million.
  • C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares decreased by 10.98% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $395.2 million.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock decreased by 9.69% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock fell 8.95% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares fell 7.17% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock decreased by 6.84% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CMPI + STSS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron Acquires Checkmate Pharma, Moderna's Bivalent Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Update, Priority Review For AstraZeneca's Enhertu
Checkmate Pharma Shares Skyrocket Over 300% On Regeneron $250M Acquisition Deal
Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Skyrocketing
23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aeglea Stock Jumps On Inherited Metabolic Disease Data, Partial Hold Lifted On Gilead's 2 Blood Trials, Early Data From Novartis' KRAS Inhibitor And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com