10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares increased by 5.71% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 4.8% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares increased by 3.89% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
Losers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 8.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares declined by 4.9% to $47.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 4.88% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares fell 4.73% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $343.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 4.36% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
