 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Share:
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares increased by 5.71% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 4.8% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares increased by 3.89% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.

Losers

  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 8.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares declined by 4.9% to $47.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 4.88% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
  • Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares fell 4.73% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $343.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 4.36% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CPRI + CLEU)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Capri Holdings Appoints Emmanuel Gintzburger As Versace CEO
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com