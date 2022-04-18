12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares increased by 47.8% to $5.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.7 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 20.0% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares rose 10.6% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 8.76% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock increased by 8.61% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
Losers
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 14.7% to $12.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock fell 7.88% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares fell 7.63% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 7.1% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 5.12% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $305.6 million.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock declined by 4.0% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers