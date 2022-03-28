10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $1.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock moved upwards by 11.78% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.4 million.
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock moved upwards by 8.38% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 7.78% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares increased by 6.29% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares increased by 5.85% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares decreased by 7.2% to $1.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares declined by 6.43% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) stock decreased by 5.68% to $109.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 billion.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares declined by 4.22% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
