10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $4.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 12.33% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares increased by 12.31% to $10.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.6 million.
  • HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) stock rose 12.2% to $14.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock rose 10.1% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

 

Losers

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock fell 15.2% to $74.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares declined by 7.58% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 2.73% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) stock fell 2.47% to $17.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

