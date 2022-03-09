 Skip to main content

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST) stock increased by 24.6% to $3.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
  • Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares moved upwards by 18.35% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock rose 7.76% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK) stock decreased by 13.8% to $60.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares declined by 12.73% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) stock fell 10.46% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares declined by 10.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock fell 9.62% to $6.39. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock decreased by 9.49% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

