12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares increased by 19.0% to $1.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 18.12% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock increased by 14.94% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock increased by 11.55% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $237.8 million.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock increased by 9.92% to $81.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 billion.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 7.0% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares declined by 7.0% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $218.6 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 6.2% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares decreased by 5.96% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares declined by 5.79% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 5.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
