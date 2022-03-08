 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares increased by 19.0% to $1.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 18.12% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock increased by 14.94% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock increased by 11.55% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $237.8 million.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock increased by 9.92% to $81.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 billion.

 

Losers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 7.0% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares declined by 7.0% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $218.6 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 6.2% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares decreased by 5.96% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares declined by 5.79% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 5.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AQMS + AREB)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com