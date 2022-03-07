 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares moved upwards by 16.8% to $0.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares rose 14.37% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares moved upwards by 12.52% to $23.98. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares increased by 10.79% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares increased by 10.13% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.6 million.

 

Losers

  • Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock decreased by 15.1% to $1.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock fell 12.47% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.1 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock declined by 11.61% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares decreased by 10.3% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares decreased by 8.76% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
  • Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares fell 7.75% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

