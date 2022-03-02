10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) stock increased by 6.5% to $1.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $215.4 million.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock rose 5.29% to $11.33. The company's market cap stands at $237.6 million.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock rose 5.27% to $93.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock moved upwards by 5.19% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
Losers
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 9.5% to $0.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock fell 6.97% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 5.97% to $11.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares declined by 4.71% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock decreased by 3.85% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
