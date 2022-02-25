 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $19.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock increased by 16.84% to $149.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 11.47% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Also check out: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock rose 8.36% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares rose 8.21% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $199.0 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares declined by 16.7% to $34.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock declined by 6.44% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $617.9 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 5.46% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares decreased by 4.1% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 3.75% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

