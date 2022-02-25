11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $19.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock increased by 16.84% to $149.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 11.47% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock rose 8.36% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares rose 8.21% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $199.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
Losers
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares declined by 16.7% to $34.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock declined by 6.44% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $617.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 5.46% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares decreased by 4.1% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 3.75% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
