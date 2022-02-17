12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock increased by 9.6% to $3.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.
- Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares moved upwards by 8.34% to $88.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $28.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.2 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock rose 3.93% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
Losers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 6.5% to $1.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $388.7 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock declined by 5.81% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock declined by 5.16% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares fell 5.0% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock fell 4.87% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock decreased by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.
