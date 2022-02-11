 Skip to main content

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 8:12am   Comments
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $158.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.
  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares increased by 4.62% to $39.58. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares rose 3.57% to $170.85. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 billion.

 

Losers

  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock declined by 25.8% to $10.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock declined by 12.41% to $11.23. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares decreased by 3.29% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $762.3 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares declined by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock fell 2.63% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

