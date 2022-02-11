12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock rose 29.0% to $1.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares increased by 10.71% to $17.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares increased by 10.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock rose 9.97% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $398.7 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares rose 9.24% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares increased by 9.05% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $195.1 million.
Losers
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock fell 30.4% to $0.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares fell 16.38% to $118.25. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares fell 12.87% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $353.2 million.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock fell 11.66% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.1 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares declined by 8.13% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.7 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 7.21% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
