12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares rose 12.4% to $1.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock increased by 12.39% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock increased by 11.28% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock increased by 10.64% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares increased by 10.45% to $14.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.4 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.8 million.
Losers
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares declined by 25.0% to $10.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $612.2 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares fell 5.21% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock declined by 4.85% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock fell 4.77% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 3.8% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
