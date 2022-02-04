 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 8:08am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares rose 12.4% to $1.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.
  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock increased by 12.39% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock increased by 11.28% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock increased by 10.64% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares increased by 10.45% to $14.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.4 million.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.8 million.
Losers

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares declined by 25.0% to $10.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $612.2 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares fell 5.21% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock declined by 4.85% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
  • HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock fell 4.77% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 3.8% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

