 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $294.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock increased by 6.89% to $26.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $28M Of 4 Stocks
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 6.01% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares rose 5.9% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock increased by 5.3% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  •  

Losers

  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares declined by 9.3% to $34.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock decreased by 4.05% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock decreased by 3.15% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 3.04% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock fell 2.82% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million.
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares decreased by 2.36% to $14.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AJRD + AUR)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
What Jim Cramer Thinks About Canopy Growth, Vista Outdoor And 8 Other Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com