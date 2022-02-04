12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $294.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock increased by 6.89% to $26.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $28M Of 4 Stocks
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 6.01% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares rose 5.9% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock increased by 5.3% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
-
Losers
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares declined by 9.3% to $34.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock decreased by 4.05% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock decreased by 3.15% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 3.04% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock fell 2.82% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares decreased by 2.36% to $14.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers