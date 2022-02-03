 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $4.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.7 million.
  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $332.9 million.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock increased by 5.33% to $36.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 1.44% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

Losers

Check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock declined by 11.1% to $1.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) shares decreased by 6.18% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.1 million.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 5.67% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 5.24% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock decreased by 4.98% to $5.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

