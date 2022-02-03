11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $4.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.7 million.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $332.9 million.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock increased by 5.33% to $36.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 1.44% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.
Losers
Check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock declined by 11.1% to $1.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) shares decreased by 6.18% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.1 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 5.67% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 5.24% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock decreased by 4.98% to $5.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers