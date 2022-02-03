 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares increased by 338.2% to $2.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.5 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock rose 14.39% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares increased by 12.9% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares rose 11.46% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares increased by 10.74% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $340.8 million.

Losers

  • Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) shares declined by 12.9% to $14.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $605.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares decreased by 11.64% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares fell 9.68% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares decreased by 8.09% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares decreased by 7.59% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 6.55% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BCDA + AMWL)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
This AI-Powered Health App Reports Helping 200,000+ Users Manage Diabetes, Hypertension, and Other Chronic Health Conditions
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com