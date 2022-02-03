12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares increased by 338.2% to $2.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.5 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock rose 14.39% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares increased by 12.9% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares rose 11.46% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares increased by 10.74% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $340.8 million.
Losers
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) shares declined by 12.9% to $14.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $605.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares decreased by 11.64% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares fell 9.68% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares decreased by 8.09% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares decreased by 7.59% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 6.55% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers