Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022: MSFT, SHOP, ERIC, MNMD, TSLA
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
Microsoft (MSFT) - The company reports Q2 earnings today after the close.
Shopify (SHOP) - Shares down premarket. Keybanc lowered its price target on the stock from $1750 to $1250.
Ericsson (ERIC) - Shares up premarket. The company reported Q4 earnings results.
Mind Medicine (MNMD) - Shares up premarket. The company announced the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug application, allowing its Phase 2b dose-optimization trial of MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder to proceed.
Tesla (TSLA) - The company reports Q4 earnings tomorrow after the close.
