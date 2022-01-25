 Skip to main content

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022: MSFT, SHOP, ERIC, MNMD, TSLA

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:59am   Comments
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:

  • Microsoft (MSFT) - The company reports Q2 earnings today after the close.

  • Shopify (SHOP) - Shares down premarket. Keybanc lowered its price target on the stock from $1750 to $1250.

  • Ericsson (ERIC) - Shares up premarket. The company reported Q4 earnings results.

  • Mind Medicine (MNMD) - Shares up premarket. The company announced the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug application, allowing its Phase 2b dose-optimization trial of MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder to proceed.

  • Tesla (TSLA) - The company reports Q4 earnings tomorrow after the close.

 

