12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock rose 45.6% to $22.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.9 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock moved upwards by 42.59% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares increased by 12.78% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $206.9 million.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock moved upwards by 10.31% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares moved upwards by 8.58% to $18.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.1 million.
Losers
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares declined by 13.1% to $1.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares decreased by 10.56% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock fell 8.56% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares decreased by 7.31% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) stock fell 6.98% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock fell 6.84% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

