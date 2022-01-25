 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock rose 45.6% to $22.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.9 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock moved upwards by 42.59% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares increased by 12.78% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $206.9 million.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock moved upwards by 10.31% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares moved upwards by 8.58% to $18.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.1 million.
Losers

  • Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares declined by 13.1% to $1.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares decreased by 10.56% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock fell 8.56% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares decreased by 7.31% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.
  • Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) stock fell 6.98% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock fell 6.84% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

