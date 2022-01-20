12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock rose 32.2% to $0.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock rose 27.86% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
- Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) stock moved upwards by 23.92% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock moved upwards by 21.46% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares rose 12.07% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock increased by 11.98% to $9.15. The company's market cap stands at $394.0 million.
-
Losers
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock decreased by 33.1% to $1.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares decreased by 18.54% to $38.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares fell 9.91% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares fell 7.75% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares fell 5.13% to $23.33. The company's market cap stands at $273.1 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock declined by 4.59% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers