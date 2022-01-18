9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 4.2% to $17.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock moved upwards by 3.81% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares moved upwards by 2.78% to $21.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock rose 2.43% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares declined by 6.4% to $8.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 4.96% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 4.66% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares declined by 4.43% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
