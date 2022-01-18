 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:08am   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 4.2% to $17.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock moved upwards by 3.81% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares moved upwards by 2.78% to $21.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock rose 2.43% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers

  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares declined by 6.4% to $8.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 4.96% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 4.66% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares declined by 4.43% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

