12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:08am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $4.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $625.0 million.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $17.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock rose 5.59% to $17.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.8 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock moved upwards by 4.23% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 3.52% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 2.7% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
Losers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 14.6% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock fell 11.44% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million.
  • Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock decreased by 8.07% to $15.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 7.57% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares decreased by 6.25% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares decreased by 5.75% to $17.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

