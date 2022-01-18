12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $4.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $625.0 million.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $17.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock rose 5.59% to $17.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.8 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock moved upwards by 4.23% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 3.52% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 2.7% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
Losers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 14.6% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock fell 11.44% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock decreased by 8.07% to $15.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 7.57% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares decreased by 6.25% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares decreased by 5.75% to $17.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
