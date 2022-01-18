12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock increased by 9.7% to $1.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 7.73% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 3.81% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock increased by 3.34% to $99.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock rose 3.1% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $365.7 million.
Losers
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares decreased by 8.1% to $8.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares fell 7.29% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $460.7 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 6.26% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $143.6 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 5.67% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 5.04% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 4.88% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
