12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:06am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock increased by 9.7% to $1.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 7.73% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 3.81% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock increased by 3.34% to $99.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion.
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock rose 3.1% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $365.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares decreased by 8.1% to $8.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares fell 7.29% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $460.7 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 6.26% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $143.6 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 5.67% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 5.04% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 4.88% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

