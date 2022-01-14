12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares rose 11.9% to $10.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock rose 10.67% to $41.68. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 billion.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $45.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $92.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $162.1 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
-
Losers
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock fell 5.0% to $9.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.7 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock declined by 4.34% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock decreased by 4.03% to $9.75. The company's market cap stands at $232.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 2.66% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock declined by 2.56% to $31.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares fell 2.55% to $69.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers