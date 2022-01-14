 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares rose 11.9% to $10.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock rose 10.67% to $41.68. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 billion.
  • ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $45.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $92.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $162.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock fell 5.0% to $9.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.7 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock declined by 4.34% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock decreased by 4.03% to $9.75. The company's market cap stands at $232.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 2.66% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock declined by 2.56% to $31.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.
  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares fell 2.55% to $69.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (COE + GRWG)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 13, 2022
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GrowGeneration Stock In The Last 5 Years
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
GrowGeneration Stock Dives On Revised FY21 Revenue Outlook Of $420-$422M
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com