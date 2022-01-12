11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares rose 8.1% to $49.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares increased by 6.38% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.9 million.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock rose 3.22% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares decreased by 10.1% to $6.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 7.3% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $158.9 million.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares decreased by 6.82% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock fell 3.0% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) stock fell 2.37% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares fell 2.12% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
