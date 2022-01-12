 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 8:22am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock moved upwards by 69.5% to $4.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock rose 29.83% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares rose 27.27% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
  • NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares moved upwards by 25.59% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares increased by 19.35% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock increased by 18.34% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares fell 15.6% to $32.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 billion.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares decreased by 12.47% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock declined by 8.99% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $368.2 million.
  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock decreased by 8.5% to $221.01. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 billion.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares decreased by 5.28% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock fell 5.2% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

