 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $1.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 10.97% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $433.1 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 6.29% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares rose 3.17% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARH

    S    ) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $13.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 8.4% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 5.97% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 2.7% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares declined by 1.45% to $58.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 1.41% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NAKD + FTFT)

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Things Are Getting Ugly With Naked Brand Stock
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com