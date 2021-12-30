11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $1.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 10.97% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $433.1 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 6.29% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares rose 3.17% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million.
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $13.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 8.4% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 5.97% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 2.7% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares declined by 1.45% to $58.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 1.41% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
