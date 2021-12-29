9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 55.4% to $1.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares moved upwards by 3.59% to $12.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.5 million.
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock rose 2.97% to $36.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.
Losers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock decreased by 20.9% to $2.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 11.76% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares fell 8.63% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares fell 3.44% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 2.7% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock declined by 2.54% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
