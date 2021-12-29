 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 8:34am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock moved upwards by 12.6% to $1.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.1 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock rose 10.44% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.2 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock increased by 10.24% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares increased by 10.18% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock moved upwards by 6.86% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock declined by 19.9% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares fell 6.96% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock fell 6.56% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares declined by 5.23% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares decreased by 4.62% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.
  • Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock decreased by 4.51% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $146.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

