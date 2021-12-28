7 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 16.2% to $6.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
Losers
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) shares declined by 4.2% to $3.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $828.0 million.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by 2.8% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares decreased by 2.76% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 billion.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares fell 2.38% to $159.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) shares declined by 2.3% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock decreased by 2.24% to $274.01. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
