12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 7.72% to $2.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $26.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares rose 3.97% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.5 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares moved upwards by 3.46% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $17.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
-
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 7.6% to $2.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares decreased by 5.15% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 2.56% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 2.52% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $457.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 2.2% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock fell 1.71% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers