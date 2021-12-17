 Skip to main content

10 Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 8:37am   Comments
10 Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares increased by 15.94% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.
  • ZK International Gr Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock increased by 4.92% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares rose 3.65% to $16.16. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
  • Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) shares increased by 2.3% to $10.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
  • McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) shares rose 2.16% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.8 million.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) shares moved upwards by 1.98% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers

  • Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock declined by 8.13% to $26.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $353.4 million.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) stock fell 6.8% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • United States Steel (NYSE:X) shares decreased by 4.99% to $22.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock decreased by 4.42% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

