12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 12.58% to $4.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 9.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares rose 3.84% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.7 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock rose 3.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 2.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $69.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) stock fell 12.54% to $41.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock declined by 7.91% to $100.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares fell 7.9% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $220.0 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock decreased by 5.75% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 4.15% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.4 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares declined by 3.81% to $40.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
