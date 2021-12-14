 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock increased by 134.05% to $3.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 22.21% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares rose 11.3% to $16.24. The company's market cap stands at $524.2 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares rose 8.68% to $17.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares moved upwards by 7.11% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $386.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares declined by 17.53% to $4.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.0 million.
  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares declined by 16.47% to $12.99. The company's market cap stands at $932.6 million.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares declined by 13.67% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $682.9 million.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares decreased by 8.78% to $26.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares decreased by 8.58% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $378.8 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock fell 6.05% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AERI + ATRA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast, Novartis Sever COVID-19 Treatment Partnerships, Sigilon To Reduce Workforce, ASH Presentations Move Stocks
Atara Bio Unveils Pivotal Data On T Cell Therapy Tabelecleucel In Transplant Patients
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata Plunges On Adcom Snub, AstraZeneca Antibody Cocktail Authorized For COVID-19 Prevention, NeuroSense IPO
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com