12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock increased by 134.05% to $3.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 22.21% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares rose 11.3% to $16.24. The company's market cap stands at $524.2 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares rose 8.68% to $17.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares moved upwards by 7.11% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $386.1 million.
Losers
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares declined by 17.53% to $4.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.0 million.
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares declined by 16.47% to $12.99. The company's market cap stands at $932.6 million.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares declined by 13.67% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $682.9 million.
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares decreased by 8.78% to $26.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares decreased by 8.58% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $378.8 million.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock fell 6.05% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
