11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 9.6% to $2.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares rose 7.73% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $15.3. The company's market cap stands at $842.0 million.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $372.1 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 4.81% to $15.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares rose 4.51% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock decreased by 4.24% to $1.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares fell 3.67% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock decreased by 2.95% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares fell 2.62% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares declined by 2.12% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
