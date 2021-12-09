10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $3.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock rose 4.91% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 4.78% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock increased by 3.23% to $21.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 32.95% to $1.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock declined by 7.08% to $21.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 4.98% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 3.74% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 3.25% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 2.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.6 million.
