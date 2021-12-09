 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $3.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock rose 4.91% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 4.78% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock increased by 3.23% to $21.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 32.95% to $1.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock declined by 7.08% to $21.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 4.98% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 3.74% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 3.25% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 2.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ARC + CCNC)

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com