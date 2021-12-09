12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock increased by 74.49% to $5.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares rose 11.7% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.3 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares rose 10.19% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.4 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares increased by 8.23% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 7.46% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares rose 7.06% to $15.15. The company's market cap stands at $132.0 million.
Losers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock fell 40.28% to $32.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock decreased by 6.06% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares decreased by 5.76% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock decreased by 5.7% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock decreased by 5.32% to $16.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.6 million.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock declined by 5.17% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $154.7 million.
