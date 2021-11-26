 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 9:14am   Comments
Share:
6 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 4.83% to $1.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose 4.14% to $253.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares decreased by 8.96% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 8.92% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 7.89% to $17.4. The company's market cap stands at $814.4 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 7.75% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (RNWK + DOCU)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
What Are Whales Doing With DocuSign
Notable Docusign Insider Trades $3.6M In Company Stock
Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Adds Momentum to the Reopening Trade
Looking At DocuSign's Recent Whale Trades
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com