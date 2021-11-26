6 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 4.83% to $1.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose 4.14% to $253.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 billion.
Losers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares decreased by 8.96% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 8.92% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 7.89% to $17.4. The company's market cap stands at $814.4 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 7.75% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.
