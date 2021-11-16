 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock increased by 13.9% to $1.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $84.99. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 billion.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock moved upwards by 5.12% to $16.01. The company's market cap stands at $188.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 4.52% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 3.9% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 10.58% to $37.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 10.0% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares declined by 7.82% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 7.5% to $51.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares declined by 6.29% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 4.87% to $10.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GVP + RXT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
What Does Rackspace Technology's Debt Look Like?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com