12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 9.02% to $11.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $766.6 million.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares increased by 7.92% to $51.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares rose 5.34% to $23.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares moved upwards by 4.03% to $369.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 3.88% to $23.5. The company's market cap stands at $575.2 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 16.5% to $11.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $654.3 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 6.22% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.4 million.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares decreased by 3.91% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares declined by 3.25% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares fell 2.43% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.6 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock decreased by 2.4% to $4.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
