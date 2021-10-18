 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 8:20am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock increased by 35.65% to $38.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock increased by 33.62% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $224.8 million.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) stock rose 15.89% to $16.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.4 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 15.78% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock moved upwards by 13.97% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.2 million.
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $149.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares decreased by 33.07% to $15.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares decreased by 22.43% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $454.1 million.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares declined by 18.08% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares fell 16.56% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.0 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 14.84% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares decreased by 9.31% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

