12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock increased by 35.65% to $38.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock increased by 33.62% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $224.8 million.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) stock rose 15.89% to $16.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.4 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 15.78% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock moved upwards by 13.97% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.2 million.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $149.2 million.
Losers
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares decreased by 33.07% to $15.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares decreased by 22.43% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $454.1 million.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares declined by 18.08% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares fell 16.56% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.0 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 14.84% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares decreased by 9.31% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.8 million.
