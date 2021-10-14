12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock increased by 34.63% to $12.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $683.4 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock increased by 15.51% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock moved upwards by 7.12% to $8.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.8 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock increased by 5.66% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares increased by 5.6% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock increased by 5.48% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $330.4 million.
Losers
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock fell 42.95% to $0.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock declined by 11.43% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 7.15% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares declined by 5.89% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares fell 4.67% to $8.18. The company's market cap stands at $234.7 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 3.58% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers