 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock rose 8.26% to $0.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares increased by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 6.1% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares rose 5.55% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock increased by 5.04% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $215.1 million.

 

 

Losers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 12.55% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock fell 5.43% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares decreased by 5.42% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 4.03% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 2.43% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 1.81% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $390.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATER + AESE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Looking Into Allied Esports's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com