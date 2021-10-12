12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock rose 8.26% to $0.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares increased by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 6.1% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares rose 5.55% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock increased by 5.04% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $215.1 million.
Losers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 12.55% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock fell 5.43% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares decreased by 5.42% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 4.03% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 2.43% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 1.81% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $390.7 million.
