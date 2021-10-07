 Skip to main content

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 8:15am   Comments
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock moved upwards by 14.15% to $2.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 13.18% to $20.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock rose 13.12% to $141.99. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares increased by 7.73% to $5.43. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock increased by 6.79% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $135.5 million.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock rose 6.05% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 1.96% to $7.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock fell 1.9% to $103.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares declined by 1.56% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

