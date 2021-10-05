 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 8:14am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $20.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares increased by 7.95% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 6.8% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 5.09% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares increased by 4.98% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $585.0 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 4.65% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) shares declined by 29.24% to $13.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares decreased by 9.26% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 8.04% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $971.3 million.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock declined by 2.68% to $166.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 billion.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares fell 2.61% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares decreased by 1.6% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

