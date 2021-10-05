12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $7.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.8 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares increased by 7.52% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares increased by 6.83% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $164.4 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares rose 5.89% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
Losers
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock decreased by 34.87% to $1.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock decreased by 7.22% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $229.9 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares fell 4.98% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock fell 4.89% to $18.1. The company's market cap stands at $880.1 million.
- Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares declined by 3.92% to $24.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares decreased by 3.75% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million.
