12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 8:16am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $7.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.8 million.
  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares increased by 7.52% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares increased by 6.83% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $164.4 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares rose 5.89% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock decreased by 34.87% to $1.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock decreased by 7.22% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $229.9 million.
  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares fell 4.98% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock fell 4.89% to $18.1. The company's market cap stands at $880.1 million.
  • Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares declined by 3.92% to $24.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares decreased by 3.75% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

