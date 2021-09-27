12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares moved upwards by 8.94% to $20.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $995.9 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares rose 7.8% to $12.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.9 million.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock rose 6.83% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.0 million.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares moved upwards by 6.39% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $168.4 million.
- Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares moved upwards by 6.18% to $7.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.6 million.
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) stock increased by 5.9% to $34.95. The company's market cap stands at $815.6 million.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares declined by 24.62% to $2.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 7.65% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock declined by 7.56% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares decreased by 5.16% to $126.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 4.68% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares decreased by 4.19% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
