12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:22am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares moved upwards by 8.94% to $20.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $995.9 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares rose 7.8% to $12.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.9 million.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock rose 6.83% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.0 million.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares moved upwards by 6.39% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $168.4 million.
  • Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares moved upwards by 6.18% to $7.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.6 million.
  • Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) stock increased by 5.9% to $34.95. The company's market cap stands at $815.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares declined by 24.62% to $2.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 7.65% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock declined by 7.56% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares decreased by 5.16% to $126.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 4.68% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares decreased by 4.19% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

