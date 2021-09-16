9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 17.64% to $9.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $276.8 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares moved upwards by 14.77% to $8.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares increased by 11.54% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock moved upwards by 4.14% to $110.39. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 billion.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 million.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
Losers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares fell 4.51% to $3.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock declined by 2.49% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.0 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares fell 2.17% to $24.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
