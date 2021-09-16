 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $8.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 4.27% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock increased by 3.09% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 2.53% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.6 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock rose 2.41% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares decreased by 6.25% to $10.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.0 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 4.27% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 4.04% to $59.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 3.29% to $47.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 2.51% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DQ + CSCW)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Solar Industry Sees Prices Rise For The 1st Time In 7 Years Amid Supply-Chain Disruptions
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com