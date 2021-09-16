10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $8.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 4.27% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock increased by 3.09% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 2.53% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.6 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock rose 2.41% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
Losers
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares decreased by 6.25% to $10.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.0 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 4.27% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 4.04% to $59.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 3.29% to $47.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 2.51% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
